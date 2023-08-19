trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650837
Car drags bikers for 3 km on busy Nagpur road, riders injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Two persons were seriously injured in a shocking hit-and-run incident reported from Nagpur on Friday. In a viral video that was probably recorded by another biker, a speeding car could be seen dragging a two-wheeler with two persons on it for nearly 3 km in full public view.
