Case registered against brawl between Argentina, Brazil football team fans in Kerala's Kollam

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

A case was registered under Section 160 of Indian Penal Code (Punishment for committing affray) at Sakthikulangara Police Station in Kollam on November 21 in connection with a viral video where football fans of Argentina and Brazil were seen engaging in a brawl in Sakthikulangara rural area during a road show.