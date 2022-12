Caste Census, a hotbed of controversies, how has it become a part of Indian politics

| Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

This word has been connected with Indian politics from even before Independence. The first census of overall population of India was done by British govt in 1872 and since then every 10 years till, 1931. But after the independence The Indian government did not pick up the dropped parameter.