Caught on CCTV: Delhi man hits dog's head with iron pipe, strikes 3 neighbors | Zee English

An angry morning walker struck a dog on the head with an iron rod and then scooped up the creature by its tail and threw it away in a horrific act of cruelty. In Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday, the entire episode was captured on film.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:03 PM IST
