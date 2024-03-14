NewsVideos
CBI Brings Arrested TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Out Of Basirhat Court In West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Breaking News: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is seen escorting arrested suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan out of Basirhat Court in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Shahjahan was produced before the court earlier today.

