Celebration in Pakistan today on India's victory?

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: The team captained by Babar Azam has made a comeback in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan defeated the Canadian team by 7 wickets. Today there is a great competition between India and Pakistan. Where today prayers are being sought for India's victory. The whole of Pakistan is doing India India today. Know what is the reason?