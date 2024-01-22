trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Celebrations at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya ,Devotees Rejoice After Seeing Lord Ram Lalla

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Follow Us
The heart of Ayodhya's jubilant atmosphere as devotees come together to celebrate the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. With hearts brimming with devotion, the joyous crowd revels in the divine energy that permeates the air. The highlight of the celebration is the glimpse of Lord Ram Lalla, a moment that fills the devotees with boundless happiness and spiritual fulfillment.

All Videos

Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Play Icon0:21
Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
Play Icon0:31
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:8
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
Play Icon6:8
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:31
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Trending Videos

Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
play icon0:21
Floral Celebration at Shri Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
play icon0:31
Ram Lalla Idol's Enchanting Look After Pran Pratistha
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon1:8
PM Modi Performs Rituals at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
play icon6:8
First aarti of Ramlala in grand temple
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
play icon0:31
PM Modi at Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony