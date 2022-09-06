NewsVideos

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned top executives of Wikipedia as cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page got modified to reflect false Khalistan associations after the bowler got trolled for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday.

Sep 06, 2022
