Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology summoned top executives of Wikipedia as cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page got modified to reflect false Khalistan associations after the bowler got trolled for dropping a catch in an India-Pakistan Asia Cup match on Sunday.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 12:31 AM IST

