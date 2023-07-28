trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641470
Centre to refer Manipur viral video case to CBI; appeals SC for trial outside state

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to refer the Manipur viral video case to Central Bureau of Investigation. The Central government will also file affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the trial of viral video case to take place outside Manipur. Notably, this comes following the arrest of seventh arrest in the petrifying case that jolted the entire nation.
