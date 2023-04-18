हिन्दी
CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Apple Outlet
Apr 18, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Apple chief executive Tim Cook opened the doors of the store located in a mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district at 11am on 18th April, 2023.
