Chaitra Navratri 2023: Maa Chandraghanta Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat - All You Need To Know

|Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
The nine-day Navratri festival is here, and March 24 marks the third day. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on day one. Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped on day two. Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on day three. Goddess Chandraghanta is married form the Goddess Parvati. It is believed that the planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta. Goddess Chandraghanta mounts on the tigress as she wears the semi-circular moon (Chandra) on her forehead

