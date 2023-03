videoDetails

Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Guwahati | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome at Guwahati | Zee News English Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain on March 30 received grand welcome at Guwahati, Assam. She recently won the gold medal in the Women’s World Boxing Championship.