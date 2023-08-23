trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652734
Chandrayaan-3: Billions Of Indians Excited For Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
More than a billion Indians have kept their fingers crossed as D-day approaches for the much-awaited soft landing of the country’s third moon mission -- Chandrayaan-3. The scheduled timing for the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday), is around 18:04 IST.
