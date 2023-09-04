trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657915
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Vikram Soft-Landed on Moon Again!

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
ISRO announced that Vikram soft-landed on the moon, again. Vikram Lander exceeded its mission objectives. It successfully underwent a hop experiment. On command, it fired the engines, elevated itself by about 40 cm as expected, and landed safely at a 30–40 cm distance.
Follow Us

All Videos

play icon1:25
 " Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
play icon49:56
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon3:13
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:20
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir

Trending Videos

play icon1:25
" Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller" Jasprit Bumrah welcomes first child with heart warming post
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
play icon1:33
India prepares to host the world's most powerful leaders at the G20 Summit with Strong security measures
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
play icon49:56
Sanatan at I.N.D.I.A. 'Division'? Conspiracy against Sanatan?
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
play icon3:13
Rebellion in PoK after seeing the success of Chandrayaan 3!
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:20
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir