Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Completes Fifth And Final Lunar Bound Manoeuvre

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
India’s ambitious lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is moving closer to the Moon. ISRO has informed that all the lunar bound manoeuvres of the spacecraft have been completed successfully. Today’s successful firing, needed for a short duration, has put Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. Now, the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module is planned for August 17, 2023.

