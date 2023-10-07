trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672208
Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander And Pragyan Rover Sleep Forever As The Moon Goes To Darkness

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3, India’s ambitious lunar mission slept forever as Moon goes dark again. Scientists are hoping that they would be able to revive Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover with the rise of the Sun on Sept 23 at the South Pole.
