Cheetahs from Namibia make their first kill on Indian soil in Kuno National Park

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 08:18 PM IST

The two male cheetahs brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh from Namibia have made their first kill. The cheetahs - Freddie and Alton - hunted down a spotted deer, Chief Conservator of Forest Uttam Kumar Sharma. Cheetahs from Namibia make their first kill on Indian soil in Kuno National Park