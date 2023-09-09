trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659805
Chennai: Multi Activity Display marks culmination of training at OTA

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
A combined display of training proficiency was organised at Officers Training Academy, Chennai on September 08 as a prelude to the Passing Out Parade of Gentlemen and Women Cadets. Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, AVSM, YSM, Commandant, Officers Training Academy, was the Chief Guest.
