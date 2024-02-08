trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719211
Chennai Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Prompting Police Response and Anti-Sabotage Checks

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
On Thursday, several schools in Chennai received a bomb threat via email, leading to a swift response from the police. Bomb disposal squads were deployed, and students were safely sent home with their parents during anti-sabotage checks. Authorities are actively investigating the incident.

