trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685161
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting to be head on 20 seats today

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Voting Day: Voting will be held for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections today. Around 40 lakh voters will vote on 20 seats in the state. Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh is also in electoral fray. A total of 174 candidates are contesting on 20 seats.
Follow Us

All Videos

Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
Play Icon24:37
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
DNA: What is Artificial Intelligence Deepfake?
Play Icon9:55
DNA: What is Artificial Intelligence Deepfake?
Insult of Swastika: West's ignorance or agenda?
Play Icon9:32
Insult of Swastika: West's ignorance or agenda?
America Nuclear Submarine: Entry of nuclear submarine in Gaza war
Play Icon33:45
America Nuclear Submarine: Entry of nuclear submarine in Gaza war
PM Modi's special appeal on Diwali
Play Icon3:6
PM Modi's special appeal on Diwali

Trending Videos

Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
play icon24:37
Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka World Cup: Why Mathews Was Given Out Without Facing A Ball?
DNA: What is Artificial Intelligence Deepfake?
play icon9:55
DNA: What is Artificial Intelligence Deepfake?
Insult of Swastika: West's ignorance or agenda?
play icon9:32
Insult of Swastika: West's ignorance or agenda?
America Nuclear Submarine: Entry of nuclear submarine in Gaza war
play icon33:45
America Nuclear Submarine: Entry of nuclear submarine in Gaza war
PM Modi's special appeal on Diwali
play icon3:6
PM Modi's special appeal on Diwali
Chhattisgarh Election 2023,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,chhattisgarh elections 2023,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Date,election 2023,Assembly Election 2023,chhattisgarh election 2023 opinion poll,Chhattisgarh election,Assembly elections 2023,Chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 News,cg election 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Live,cg assembly election 2023,Chhattisgarh Assembly election,