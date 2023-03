videoDetails

Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates various development projects in Kanker

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Kanker on March 20. The CM also addressed the gathering at the inaugural event. An ocean of people attended the inaugural event in Kanker.