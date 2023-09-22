trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665590
Chhattisgarh: Priyanka Gandhi dances with Sua dancers in Bhilai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on September 21 visited Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai as a part of election campaign. During her visit she met the Sua Dancers and also danced with them. Notably, the Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023.
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
play icon0:37
CM Himanta angry at Gehlot government regarding Kanhaiya Lal murder case
“It's a great decision…” Harnaaz Sandhu on Women's Reservation Bill
play icon1:3
“It's a great decision…” Harnaaz Sandhu on Women's Reservation Bill
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
play icon1:13
Mumbai: Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
play icon11:41
Women MPs showed such respect...Modi was also surprised
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI
play icon0:49
Voting today for Delhi Students Union elections, close contest between ABVP-NSUI

