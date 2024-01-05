trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706589
China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit China is also watching Modi picture today

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
China on PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दौरे को मालदीव और चीन के करीबी संबंधों से भी जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा लक्षद्वीप की सुंदरता को शब्दों समेटना बहुत मुश्किल है. जो लोग दुनिया के अलग-अलग देशों के द्वीपों को देखने जाना चाहते हैं, उनसे मेरा आग्रह है कि वो पहले लक्षद्वीप आकर जरूर देखें

