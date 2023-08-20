trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651162
“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Ladakh. Congress leader talked about Chinese intrusion in the area and said as per locals China has entered in the area and have taken away there grazing land. He said, “Here, the concern is of course China has taken away the land...people have said that China's army has entered the area and their grazing land was taken away but PM said that not an inch of land was taken away, but this is not true, you can ask anyone here.”
