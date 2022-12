videoDetails

China’s ‘heavenly palace’ Tiangong space station releases small satellite into orbit | Science

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

China deployed a mini satellite into low-earth orbit from its Tiangong space station. The 12-kilogram, Macao Student Science Satellite 1 was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology. The Chinese Communist Party-run publication says the satellite is designed to help students in Macao, learn about Earth imaging, radio communication and other spaceflight activities.