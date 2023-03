videoDetails

Clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 08:58 AM IST

Clash between two groups has been reported in Chhatrapati Shambhaji Nagar. During this, many vehicles were set on fire. To maintain peace in the area, the police is continuously running search operation and the deployment of police force has been increased.