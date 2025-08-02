Advertisement
Clashes Erupt In Pune Over 'Objectionable' Social Media Post

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 02, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
On Friday, two groups clashed over an objectionable WhatsApp status in Yavat village of Daund tehsil of Pune. The situation deteriorated so much that people lost control and came out on the streets and started vandalism and arson. To control the situation, the police had to resort to lathicharge and tear gas shells. After the violence, the police imposed Section 144 in Yavat village and deployed heavy police force to bring the situation under control. However, now the situation is becoming normal. The police have arrested several people in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

