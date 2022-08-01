Climate Change: How pets in Japan are being cooled off?

Like most countries around the world, Japan has been hit by a heatwave this summer. Not just it is intolerable for humans, pets are suffering too! To help dogs that can't shed their fur coats to stay cool, a Tokyo clothing maker and veterinarians have teamed up to create a wearable fan just for dogs -- and even cats. Watch this story for the 'cool' pets.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

