Climate Change: Jellyfish attacks Israel, scares away swimmers

A strange but very serious aftermath of Climate Change has impacted Israel. Ghostly swarms of jellyfish has invaded Israel's coast. Not just it has affected the tourism sector in Israel, but threatening the fishing sector too.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 05:11 PM IST

