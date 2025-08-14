Advertisement
Cloudbursts devastate Himachal’s Mandi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 11:32 AM IST
There is news of cloudburst in Himachal..the cloudburst has created panic among the local people..many areas have been evacuated. The police administration is completely on alert mode.

