CM Ashok Chavan Resigns from Congress, Yet to Decide Future Plans

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has resigned from the Congress party, giving up his MLA position and roles within the party. He clarified that he hasn't chosen a new party yet and will decide in the next two days. Stay tuned for updates on his future political plans.

