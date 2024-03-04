trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727316
CM Bhagwant Mann, LoP Partap Singh Bajwa Clash In Punjab Assembly

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Tensions flared in the Punjab Assembly as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa engaged in a heated argument. Mann questioned Bajwa's dealings with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, highlighting their seat-sharing agreements. The exchange led to the adjournment of the house for 15 minutes.

