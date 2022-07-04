CM Eknath Shinde had lost two kids in an accident, he breaks down in the assembly | Zee News English

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke down during his first speech as the CM after the smooth trust vote win. He choked up while remembering the tragic death of his two children in a boating accident.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 07:51 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde broke down during his first speech as the CM after the smooth trust vote win. He choked up while remembering the tragic death of his two children in a boating accident.