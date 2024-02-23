trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723983
CM Manohar Joshi Passes Away at 86: Moved from Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
The mortal remains of Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, who passed away at the age of 86, are being brought out of Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest and sadly breathed his last today at 3 am.

