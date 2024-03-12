NewsVideos
CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns in Haryana, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Breaking news: Manohar Lal Khattar tenders his resignation in Haryana. Outside visuals from Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh capture the unfolding events.

