CM Pramod Sawant Graces 'Bhasha Puraskar' Ceremony In Panaji

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of Goa was in attendance at the 'Bhasha Puraskar' ceremony held in Panaji on March 5th. The event celebrated linguistic achievements, showcasing the commitment to language and culture in the region.

