CM Shivraj Singh Names His New Home 'Mama's House': A Unique Choice

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh, recently gave his new home a quirky name - 'Mama's House.' This unique choice has caught everyone's attention and sparked conversations on social media. It's a fun and personal touch to his home, making it stand out. People are talking, and it's all about 'Mama's House' now

