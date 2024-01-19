trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711284
CM Yogi Adityanath's Preparatory Visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a hands-on approach, visiting the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to personally inspect the arrangements ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony. Witness the dedication and attention to detail as the Chief Minister ensures everything is in place for this significant event in Ayodhya.

