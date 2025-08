videoDetails

CM Yogi to be on Moradabad Visit today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 110 projects worth Rs 1176 crore in Moradabad today. During the visit, he will also interact with children, inspect various sites and hold meetings with public representatives.