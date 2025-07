videoDetails

CM Yogi's bulldozer arrived to demolish Chhangur Baba's nephew's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2025, 02:02 PM IST

Sabroj, a member of the conversion gang, has built his house by encroaching on the land of the village community in Rehra Mafi village of Balrampur. The Uttaraula tehsil administration has issued a notice to remove the encroachment. Now the bulldozer action has been taken.