CM Yogi's emergency meeting on the murder of Mafia Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Atique-Ashraf Shot Dead: Gangster Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been shot dead while talking to the media. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems unhappy with this murder. CM Yogi has called an emergency meeting on the murder.