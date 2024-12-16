Advertisement
CM Yogi's Triple action on Sambhal!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
After 46 years, Shiv Mandir of Sambhal was freed from the control of fundamentalists...and prayers have also started there...now the wait is for...ASI team....see the report...this is the question...everyone is waiting for this...and this wait started from the time...when Yogi's police wrote a letter to ASI for carbon dating of Shiv Mandir...means ASI has received the letter for carbon dating of Shiv Mandir of Sambhal...and ASI team can enter the temple anytime...

