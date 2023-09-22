trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665595
“Coincidentally…” Passing of Women’s Reservation Bill, PM Modi’s Bday on same day, says VP Dhankar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
In a historic achievement, Women’s Reservation bill passed in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar informed about the bill passing in Rajya Sabha and congratulated PM Modi’s on his birthday according to Hindu Calendar on same day. He said, “It is only a coincidence...as per Hindu calendar, today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.”
