trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cold Wave Disrupts Daily Life in National Capital Connaught Place & New Delhi Railway Station

|Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
The national capital grapples with the harsh effects of a cold wave, disrupting normal life in iconic locations like Connaught Place and New Delhi railway station. Witness the visual narrative of how the bone-chilling temperatures are impacting the daily routine, creating a wintry scene in the heart of Delhi.

All Videos

Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Play Icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Play Icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon6:5
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Top 100 News: Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Headlines of the day
Play Icon10:19
Top 100 News: Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Headlines of the day
Know from Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?
Play Icon4:19
Know from Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?

Trending Videos

Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
play icon0:42
Tragedy Near Gamharia 4 Lives Lost as Utkal Express Incident Unfolds in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
PM Modi visits 3 states today
play icon1:6
PM Modi visits 3 states today
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:5
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Top 100 News: Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Headlines of the day
play icon10:19
Top 100 News: Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Headlines of the day
Know from Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?
play icon4:19
Know from Shiromani Sachin why silver is auspicious?