“Committee led by retired HC Judge will probe Manipur violence…” Home Minister Amit Shah in Imphal

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The Central Government has decided to constitute a committee to probe the Manipur violence, headed by a retired judge of the High Court, informed Home Minister Amit Shah on June 01. “We have taken many decisions regarding the prevailing violent situation. Central Government has constituted a committee to probe these incidents, headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society,” he said.

