Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, Pakistan’s Muhammad Inam said this about India's game...

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia wins Gold medal in the Wrestling final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Pakistan’s Inam Butt. This is what Butt had to say about the India's initiative for sports...

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 06:42 PM IST
Indian wrestler Deepak Punia wins Gold medal in the Wrestling final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 against Pakistan's Inam Butt. This is what Butt had to say about the India's initiative for sports...

JP Nadda and CM Yogi take cognizance of Noida case
Vice-President election 2022: Who will become the Vice President, counting of votes continues
Jagdeep Dhankhar's family members performed a 'Havan' in village for his victory.
After Israel's attacks, Gaza retaliated with 1000 rockets
Commonwealth Games 2022: Deepak Punia wins gold, family celebrates back home
