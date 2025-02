videoDetails

Complaint Filed regarding loudspeakers in mosques in Bhandup

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 01:44 PM IST

From Mumbai Bhandup where a complaint was made about the loud sound of loudspeakers in mosques. Local people say that there is a problem due to the loud sound during Azan in many mosques simultaneously. Action was seen after people's complaints. After which today our correspondent did a reality check and found that the loudspeaker sound was very low during Azan. That means people's complaints have had an effect.