Concerns Arise Over Thane School Trip: Parent Demands Accountability

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
In Thane, Maharashtra, a school trip incident has raised concerns as a parent reveals that two outsiders accompanied grade 2 students without parental knowledge. Allegedly, one man molested several children during the trip. While teachers deny the claims, the management acknowledges negligence in appointing the outsiders. The parent demands resignations from implicated teachers and management. An FIR has been filed against the teacher, management, principal, and the alleged perpetrator.

