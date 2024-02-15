trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721742
Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Addresses Farmers' Protest and Sonia Gandhi's Nomination in Dausa, Rajasthan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses the farmers' protest, highlighting the failure of the BJP government and expressing solidarity with the farmers. Regarding Sonia Gandhi's nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, Gehlot expresses gratitude for her choice and thanks her for the decision

