Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh On Rs 2 per Litre Fuel Price Cut In Maharashtra

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
Watch: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has praised the recent Rs 2 per litre reduction in petrol and diesel prices, stating that it will benefit the people. Speaking in Palghar, Maharashtra, Ramesh attributed this positive development to the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' suggesting its impact on policy decisions. The price cut is expected to provide relief to consumers and potentially influence public sentiment as political activities unfold.

